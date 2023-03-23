https://gettr.com/post/p2cbe6ve37b

3/16/2023 Kathleen Winn’s interview with Prince Li: Mr. Guo's case shows that the CCP has weaponized the US government, and the DOJ and federal government agencies are helping and protecting the CCP rather than Miles Guo, who exposed the CCP's infiltration into the US. Mr. Guo's arrest by the FBI does not intimidate citizens of the New Federal State of China; instead, it will only accelerate Americans' awakening to confront the CCP's threat.

#FreeMilesGuoNow #MilesGuo #FBI #DOJ #No1enemyofCCP





3/16/2023 美国电台主持人凯瑟琳·温恩采访小王子: 郭先生的案子表明，中共已把美国政府武器化，而美国司法部和联邦政府机构正在帮助和保护美国的敌人中共，而非揭露中共渗透美国的郭文贵；郭先生被FBI带走吓不倒新中国联邦人，相反，这只会加速美国的觉醒以对抗中共的威胁

#郭文贵 #立即释放郭文贵 #联邦调查局 #司法部 #中共头号敌人



