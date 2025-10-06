Bible Verses About Tattoos and Piercings KJV - Understanding Our Bodies





In our walk of faith, it’s essential to understand that our bodies are temples. The Scriptures remind us that we were created in the image of God, and this gives our physical existence a deeper purpose. We should care for our bodies, not just physically, but spiritually as well. When we look at the idea of tattoos and piercings, we should reflect on how these adornments honor or disrespect this sacred space. Remember, our bodies are important to God, and we should consider how our choices reflect our understanding of His creation.





1 Corinthians





- 20

“What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s.”





Genesis









“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.”





Psalm 139:14

“I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvelous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well.”





Romans 12:1

“I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.”





1 Peter 2:9

“But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him





📖 [Listen] KJV Bible Dramatized With Words

https://rumble.com/playlists/JMny3CqgKS0





📖 [Read] King James Bible

The Preserved and Living Word of God

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/