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Censura en Youtube. Cuentas falsas de Revelación Humana. Leche materna artificial. Aborto en Estados Unidos y otros temas interesantes🤗⭐️
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14 views • May 14, 2022
Vamos a hablar de por qué YouTube me censuró mi video, de las cuentas falsas de Revelación Humana en Instagram, Bill Gates y su leche materna artificial, la sospechosa ley de aborto en Estados Unidos, los niños con hepatitis raro, geometría sagrada en los artistas de Hollywood, los Influencers estafadores espirituales, técnicas para al Kim izar la negatividad del nuevo orden mundial, y otros temas interesantes
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