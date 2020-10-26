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Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl. Ascona2 - Goetheanum i tajemnica Graala.
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5291 views • October 26, 2020
W niniejszej audycji kontynuujemy wątki z audycji „Ascona. Monte Verita. Rewolucja kościoła Lucyfera" w której opisaliśmy miejsca spotkań faszystów, komunistów, kapitalistów, artystów, rewolucjonistów i wyznawców Lucyfera, którzy starali się nakreślić nowy porewolucyjny porządek świata. Omawiamy kolejne kroki ich rewolucji, budowanie katedr Lucyfera, związaną z nimi filozofię i nadchodzące zmiany. Zapraszamy do zapoznania się z tą niezwykle ważną audycją.
Wcześniejsza audycja: Ascona. Monte Verita. Rewolucja kościoła Lucyfera.
Wcześniejsza audycja: Ascona. Monte Verita. Rewolucja kościoła Lucyfera.
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