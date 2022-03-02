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Vaccine pushers must answer for deaths and injuries to healthy children … article bei Vasko Kohlmayer
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52 views • March 02, 2022
At no time since the declared Corona pandemic has there been a single reason to justify the gene-based Covid shot for healthy children. Evidence from experts on this is plentiful, but is being suppressed and ignored. What a crime against children is being committed right now!
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