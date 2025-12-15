Kupyansk At The Breaking Point: The Decisive Ukrainian-Russian Battle In The North

By December 15, two focal points had emerged in the Ukrainian conflict. In other areas, hostilities remained intense.

The situation around Kupyansk is developing rapidly. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on the outskirts of the city himself and took a photo with a stele. This was done to demonstrate Ukrainian army control of the city.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian army units continue their attempts to retake the city. The 425th Separate Assault Regiment ‘Skala’ launched an attack from the south in an attempt to enter Kupyansk. They captured several multi-story buildings. The regiment reports directly to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian army. This unit is considered elite.

A second strike on the city was launched from the north. The Ukrainian command is trying to surround the Russian units holding the city. However, it is too early to discuss the Ukrainians’ success. The southern and northern assault groups secured their positions on the outskirts but were unable to advance further.

The Ukrainian military continues to attempt to counterattack Russian troops in Pokrovsk. On December 13, the Ukrainian army attempted to break through from the Shevchenko settlement to the northern outskirts of the city using an assault group on motorcycles supported by tanks. The offensive was detected in time and repelled. According to reports, three tanks, up to 20 motorcycles, and at least 60 Ukrainian soldiers were destroyed.

On December 15, Russian army assault units captured Varvarovka, which is located north of Gulyaipole. This was the last settlement on the eastern bank of the Gaichur River before it merged with the Yanchur.

Fighting for Gulyaipole remains intense. Russian troops have occupied the entire right bank of the city. The successful offensive on the northern outskirts has greatly complicated logistics for Ukrainian troops.

Russian paratroopers are operating actively in the Zaporizhzhia region. A major tactical success was achieved in the Stepnogorsk area. To the east of the city, assault units have begun fighting for Lukyanovskoye.

As of December 15, the two hottest spots on the front line are Gulyaipole and Kupyansk. It is likely that all of the Ukrainian army’s available reserves stationed in the north of the country have been transferred to Kupyansk. Attacks on the city continue, but it is too early to discuss any successes or the return of Ukrainian control of the area.

If the attacks fail, the entire northern section of the front line will face a serious crisis for the Ukrainian command. If all reserves are spent in Kupyansk and the result is not achieved, there will be nothing to stop further breakthroughs on the front line.

https://southfront.press/decisive-ukrainian-russian-battle-in-the-north/