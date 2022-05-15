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Disturbed. They are going after our rights.
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82 views • May 15, 2022
Time to understand the duality in which you stand in.. weather you are informed or not. God gave us rights to everything through faith. Time to step into that and figure out what that means exactly and become involved.
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