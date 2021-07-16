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Missouri Governor Michael Parson (573-751-3222) called about Jeffrey Weinhaus
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121 views • July 16, 2021
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Jeffrey Rains Weinhaus
DOC #1261778
2727 Hwy K
Bonne Terre, Mo. 63628
Born Oct. 6, 1966
Arrest Date: Nov. 1, 2012
Release Date: Nov. 1, 2042
Note: No Photos of Offenders or Business Cards and only 5 pieces of paper not to exceed 8.5 x 11 size
NO HARDBACK BOOKS
Jeffrey Rains Weinhaus
DOC #1261778
2727 Hwy K
Bonne Terre, Mo. 63628
Born Oct. 6, 1966
Arrest Date: Nov. 1, 2012
Release Date: Nov. 1, 2042
Note: No Photos of Offenders or Business Cards and only 5 pieces of paper not to exceed 8.5 x 11 size
NO HARDBACK BOOKS
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