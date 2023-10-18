Dean Odle - The Mountain of God in the North (Part 2)

Super interesting video on Biblical Cosmology. So many questions
answered by this 5 part series! He does a wonderful job of exposing the
lies of heliocentric cosmology that we have all been taught in public
school. Does everything revolve around the Sun??? Is the Bible
accurate from the first page of Genesis or did God get it wrong??? He
shows the Bible is right. Even NASA and CIA documents show models and
calculations are based on a "non-rotating flat earth".
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.