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The BEST Crockpot Chicken Ever | How to make juicy Chicken? | Crockpot Whole Chicken
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220 views • September 16, 2022

YES!!!! The Best Crockpot Chicken Ever and a how to make juicy chicken? Super Easy Crockpot Whole Chicken !!!! Watch and see!!!! Hi everyone, are you ready for the recipe that will make the monthly staple in your home after learning how easy it is to just set it and forget it or prepare the chicken and ingredients in the morning and turn on your Crockpot and in 8 to 10 hours when you get home it will be ready and so delicious. The best crockpot dinner recipe, put this chicken in the slow cooker, set it and forget it , that's rite get it ready in the morning and prepare the slow cooker chicken and put it in and let it cook all day and it will be the juicy crockpot chicken you hoped for when you get home and it will be ready and nothing left to do but eat that amazing Easy slow cooker chicken recipe ! A easy crockpot chicken that you must make and try ! After watching this video, you will have the how to juicy crockpot chicken under the belt. If you have friends over for dinner they also will think that it is the best crockpot chicken ever ! a easy slow cooker chicken is something even one with very little experience in the kitchen can achieve ! that is the great thing about a how to crockpot chicken video is you will see just how easy it is. So try the best crockpot dinner recipe , try the best crockpot chicken ever and dont be shy on this how to juicy crockpot chicken, It is easy crockpot chicken for anyone. It is the best slow cooker chicken i have ever had ! Set it and forget it chicken. The Recipe: 1 whole chicken 1 lb carrots 4 cups potatoes 1 onion Rub: 3 tsp salt 2 tsp paprika 1 tsp cheynne pepper 1 tsp onion pepper 1 tsp garlic powder 1 1/4 tsp thyme 1/2 tsp black pepper avocado oil To make the rub mix the spices together then add oil to make a paste #thebestcrockpotchickenever #howtomakejuicychicken? #crockpotwholechicken

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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