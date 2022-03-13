Pope Plea to Putin: "Stop War in Ukraine"? (2022)

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Rev 18:2 He gave a mighty shout: "Babylon is fallen—that great city is fallen! She has become a home for demons. She is a hideout for every foul spirit, a hideout for every foul vulture and every foul and dreadful animal.

Rev 18:3 For all the nations have fallen because of the wine of her passionate immorality. The kings of the world have committed adultery with her. Because of her desires for extravagant luxury, the merchants of the world have grown rich."

Rev 18:4 Then I heard another voice calling from heaven, "Come away from her, My people. Do not take part in her sins, or you will be punished with her.

Rev 18:5 For her sins are piled as high as heaven, and God remembers her evil deeds.

Rev 18:10 They will stand at a distance, terrified by her great torment. They will cry out, "How terrible, how terrible for you, O Babylon, you great city! In a single moment God's judgment came on you."

Rev 18:24 In your streets flowed the blood of the prophets and of God's holy people and the blood of people slaughtered all over the world."



Rev 17:1 One of the seven angels who had poured out the seven bowls came over and spoke to me. "Come with me," he said, "and I will show you the judgment that is going to come on the great prostitute, who rules over many waters.

Rev 17:2 The kings of the world have committed adultery with her, and the people who belong to this world have been made drunk by the wine of her immorality."

Rev 17:3 So the angel took me in the Spirit into the wilderness. There I saw a woman sitting on a scarlet beast that had seven heads and ten horns, and blasphemies against God were written all over it.

Rev 17:4 The woman wore purple and scarlet clothing and beautiful jewelry made of gold and precious gems and pearls. In her hand she held a gold goblet full of obscenities and the impurities of her immorality.

Rev 17:5 A mysterious name was written on her forehead: "Babylon the Great, Mother of All Prostitutes and Obscenities in the World."

Rev 17:6 I could see that she was drunk—drunk with the blood of God's holy people who were witnesses for Jesus. I stared at her in complete amazement.



Rev 17:15 Then the angel said to me, "The waters where the prostitute is ruling represent masses of people of every nation and language.

Rev 17:18 And this woman you saw in your vision represents the great city that rules over the kings of the world."





Rev 17:16 And the ten horns which thou sawest upon the beast, these shall hate the whore, and shall make her desolate and naked, and shall eat her flesh, and burn her with fire.