Shift from Fiat Currencies to Commodity-Backed Currencies

The future of money is shifting! As AI and robotics redefine labor and cognition, traditional fiat currencies may lose their grip. Imagine a world where robots paint your house or AI writes legal documents—no dollars exchanged. Could gold and silver become the new standard?
