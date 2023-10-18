Spokesperson for the Kata'ib Hezbollah Militia - Announcement of WAR Against the US Forces in IRAQ 💥- 10/18/2023

💥Announcement of War Against the US Forces in Iraq
Spokesperson for the Kata'ib Hezbollah Militia statements:
➡️Today, the Iraqi resistance operations against the Americans have commenced with attacks on their military bases.
➡️The Americans are essential partners in the massacre of the people of Gaza and must pay for it.
➡️The resistance has launched its first strikes today, and the operations are escalating.
Adding:
US CENTCOM statement regarding the drone strikes on US bases in Iraq.
and:
An Israeli airstrike near an UNRWA school in Gaza killed at least four people.
About 50 more Palestinians were injured - Al Jazeera.
