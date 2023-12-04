Is THIS the SHADY reason for Texas' DANGEROUS illegal immigrant city

Glenn Beck
Dec 4, 2023
A massive illegal immigrant settlement has sprung up right outside of Houston, Texas, and Glenn is on the ground to investigate. Glenn calls in live from Colony Ridge, which he has dubbed "the world's largest and most dangerous trailer park." This community, which is about the size of Miami, has become a hotbed for the cartel after developers started selling flood-prone plots to illegal immigrants. Prosecutors have refused to prosecute crimes, police officers see no point in keeping the law, and the developers are rigging the entire housing market, Glenn claims. And shockingly, Glenn has found ties between the community's developers and the Governor of Texas. But this kind of shady activity is not just happening in Texas. Glenn warns, "it's happening all over the country."
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaBgHc8nE7U
