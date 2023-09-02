“ZOMBIE LAND” It's not just US Blue Cities... look at the horrible DECLINE of GERMANY

Eva Vlaardingerbroek: Our new documentary “ZOMBIE LAND” is out now. 🎬
The once-great nation of Germany has changed beyond recognition.
As a result of mass migration and liberal rule, the streets of Germany are plagued by hard drugs, violence and a new form of apocalyptic homelessness.
This summer, my colleague @jannibal_ and I travelled throughout Germany’s major cities with @niusde_ to capture the plight of German citizens, and to speak with the many broken people living on the streets.
These are their stories.
Watch the full documentary here:
https://nius.de/Gesellschaft/zombieland-drogen-gewalt-und-migration-auf-unseren-strassen/937c555a-359d-4967-a732-66621b9435a9
