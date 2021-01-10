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You Don't Have to Wear A Mask in British Columbia!
KevinJJohnston
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43 views • January 10, 2021
The government of British Columbia has told everybody province-wide that there is a pandemic but they have issued no proof whatsoever to back that claim. They have been also told you that you must wear a mask but they've used such cryptic language that nobody knows what the log really is and the truth is that there is no law there on the recommendations and suggestions.

If you do not want to wear a mask you do not have to wear a mask and in this video, I explain it and I gave you the appropriate links to download a simple letter that you can carry with you to any store just in case a police officer gives you a difficult time.

Thank you all for all of your support over the years!

Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!

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TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy