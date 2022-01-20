© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Limitations of Genome Sequencing for the Public and How the Space Can Be Revolutionized with Dr. Mikolaj Raszek
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • January 20, 2022
Can public access to genome sequencing help mitigate overall risk in the future of medicine? With broader availability, new services can help propel testing to new heights. Listen in to learn:
Why someone may choose to test their genome sequencing
Possible roadblocks in utilizing genetic testing
The timeline in the future for Merogenomics Inc.
Dr. Mikolaj Raszek, founder and managing director of Merogenomics Inc., shares his work to bring public access to genetic testing.
Many folks are familiar with the genetic testing available to the public today, like those designed to examine ancestry and basic medical information. However, if more in-depth testing can be made available to the public, much more beneficial and meaningful data can be disseminated, mitigating significant risks to the patient.
If we can examine the genome of any one, we can determine the likelihood of thousands of conditions they may develop in the future. With this knowledge, they can choose to take risk-mitigating action much earlier, hopefully nipping the problem in the bud.
Visit https://merogenomics.ca to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Why someone may choose to test their genome sequencing
Possible roadblocks in utilizing genetic testing
The timeline in the future for Merogenomics Inc.
Dr. Mikolaj Raszek, founder and managing director of Merogenomics Inc., shares his work to bring public access to genetic testing.
Many folks are familiar with the genetic testing available to the public today, like those designed to examine ancestry and basic medical information. However, if more in-depth testing can be made available to the public, much more beneficial and meaningful data can be disseminated, mitigating significant risks to the patient.
If we can examine the genome of any one, we can determine the likelihood of thousands of conditions they may develop in the future. With this knowledge, they can choose to take risk-mitigating action much earlier, hopefully nipping the problem in the bud.
Visit https://merogenomics.ca to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.