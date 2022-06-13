Miles’Three Unchanged Viewpoints on COVID From the Beginning to Now

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https://gnews.org/post/p2d4477d
There is no virus other than coronavirus, and all other rhetoric is used to divert people’s attention. The real purpose of vaccination is to eradicate some people’s enemies or adversaries. Those who have already been vaccinated can only take the two drugs that are currently known; other solutions are not yet known