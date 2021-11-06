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TruNews - 6/11/21*
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131 views • June 11, 2021
Jun 11, 2021
THE CURSE OF THE TARANTULA
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, Doc Burkhart starts the program with a video on the COVID vaccine and the case of the disappearing needle. Lauren Witzke does a deep dive on how the state comes after your kids if you resist the machinations of LGBT Alphabet Mafia. Milo Yiannopoulos explores the radical concept of gay reparations.
The team discusses the welcome return of serial self-abuser Jeffrey Toobin back to CNN as a ‘legal analyst’.
Meghan Markle is dumping her failed children’s book on poor underprivileged kids. In our final segment, Milo discusses how he is making up for lost time by being there for the child of a Proud Boy deadbeat dad.
Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/11/21.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/the-curse-of-the-tarantula
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
*mirror
THE CURSE OF THE TARANTULA
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, Doc Burkhart starts the program with a video on the COVID vaccine and the case of the disappearing needle. Lauren Witzke does a deep dive on how the state comes after your kids if you resist the machinations of LGBT Alphabet Mafia. Milo Yiannopoulos explores the radical concept of gay reparations.
The team discusses the welcome return of serial self-abuser Jeffrey Toobin back to CNN as a ‘legal analyst’.
Meghan Markle is dumping her failed children’s book on poor underprivileged kids. In our final segment, Milo discusses how he is making up for lost time by being there for the child of a Proud Boy deadbeat dad.
Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/11/21.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/the-curse-of-the-tarantula
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
*mirror
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