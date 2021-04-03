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An Easter Hallelujah
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48 views • April 03, 2021
10 yr old Cassandra Star and her 19 yr old sister Callahan sing this beautiful & meaningful Easter version of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah. These Easter lyrics were written by Kelley Mooney, the piano track was arranged by Jeff Buckley of Karaoke Studios & the recording by Maverick Judson of MJ Interactive.
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