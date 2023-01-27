Create New Account
RARE interview with Alexander Dugin in English - Globalist Agenda to Destroy Western Civilization
RARE interview with Alexander Dugin in English - courtesy of One America News.

❗️Ukrainian conflict is driven by globalists to destroy the Western civilization...

Few scholars are as vilified as Alexander Dugin by Western mainstream media, there is almost no objective information in Wikipedia or other Western sources about his work.

Dubbed "Putin's brain", Dugin writes on globalism, geopolitics and the 'Russian national idea' - which largely earned him the wrath of the MSM.


