Attorney Asks California AG To Criminally Investigate CDC Officials for Child Endangerment

摘要：12/12/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf: In addition to attorney Edward Berkovich sent letters to 13 AGs accusing the CDC of reckless endangerment, another lawyer, Virginia Stewart, has sent a letter to the California AG asking for a criminal investigation of CDC officials for child endangerment.
