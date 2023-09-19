Create New Account
Symptoms of COVID, Dr. Tom Cowan, Mike Stone, Dr. Amandha Vollmer | 14. Symptoms of COVID | The End of Covid
Are the symptoms “new,” or is there more to the story? In this session, Jacob Diaz is joined by Dr. Tom Cowan, Dr. Amandha Vollmer, and Mike Stone to discuss all things related to the amalgamation of symptoms known as COVID-19.

Click here for more on Dr. Vollmer
https://yummy.doctor/

Click here for more on Mike
https://viroliegy.com/

Click here for more on Jacob
https://instagram.com/undercovervirologist

Click here for more on Dr. Cowan
https://drtomcowan.com/

LA Times Article from 1980s on loss of taste and smell with flu
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1988-02-21-mn-44059-story.html

Go deeper on this topic here
https://mikestone.substack.com/p/differential-diagnosis

