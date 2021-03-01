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The World Stole Biden's 'Build Back Better' Plan So Everyone Can Own Nothing, Rent Everything (MIRRORED)
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425 views • March 01, 2021
The World Stole Biden's 'Build Back Better' Plan So Everyone Can Own Nothing, Rent Everything (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/XIwi0OHvDuM
Some links are below. Search 'build back better,' and you will get all videos and articles
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels -
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw?pbjreload=102
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://joebiden.com/build-back-better/
Sky News Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NcAO4-o_4Ug&;t=0s
WEF you Can rent Everything
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kpz6K1sSIPY&;t=0s
World will be angrier
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJTnkzl3K64&;t=0s
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/XIwi0OHvDuM
Some links are below. Search 'build back better,' and you will get all videos and articles
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels -
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw?pbjreload=102
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://joebiden.com/build-back-better/
Sky News Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NcAO4-o_4Ug&;t=0s
WEF you Can rent Everything
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kpz6K1sSIPY&;t=0s
World will be angrier
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJTnkzl3K64&;t=0s
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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