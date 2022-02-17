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Biden Tells A Story About Putting A DEAD DOG On A Random Woman’s Doorstep 2/15/2022
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20 views • February 17, 2022
President Joe Biden was slammed on Twitter this week after telling a story about placing a dead dog on a Republican woman's doorstep.

"And I represented a middle-class district to a working-class district, but there was one very wealthy neighborhood," Biden told the National Association of Counties conference on Tuesday referencing the time he spent on the New Castle County Council in the 1970s. "I got a call one night; the woman said to me — obviously not of the same persuasion as I was, politically — called me and said, ‘There’s a dead dog on my lawn.’"

"And I said, 'Yes, ma'am.' I said, 'Have you called county?' She said, 'Yes, they’re not here,'" Biden continued. "I said, 'Well, I'll get them in the morning.' She said, 'I want it removed now. I pay your salary.’ So, I went over. I picked it up. She said, 'I want it out of my front yard.' I put it on her doorstep."

Biden’s comment received laughter and applause at which point Biden explained that he has "gotten much better since then."

"So, I know from personal experience how hard the job you have is," Biden added. "People — people having to phone or — you know, or not afraid to use that phone. I used to give out my phone number; can’t do that anymore. They don’t even allow me to have a phone anymore."
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