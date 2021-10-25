© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CRISTIAN TERHEȘ MEMBER OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT B URN DOWN THE WHOLE COVID VACCINE PASSPORT
Follow
2
Share
Report
0 view • October 25, 2021
“Healthy people cannot exercise their fundamental rights, Digital Green Certificate are a tool used to condition you, the right to work, the right to eat, the right to travel, we are here for you & we will fight for you ” - Cristian Terheș Member of the European Parliament.
https://twitter.com/SikhForTruth/status/1452215638425022470?s=20
https://twitter.com/SikhForTruth/status/1452215638425022470?s=20
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.