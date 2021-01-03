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Vincent An Amazing Guy!
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23 views • January 03, 2021
Vincent is indeed, an inspiring individual! He not only has a homeless ministry in California, but he himself is homeless. His life is dedicated to living simply and sharing the radical message of Jesus which goes so far as teaching people that they need to forsake all and live for love if they want to call themselves Christian. If you like alternative ministries, then check out this awesome sermon from a truly radical preacher!
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