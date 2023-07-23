Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New World Order AI Demonic Attacks
channel image
Guitarman1
0 Subscribers
70 views
Published a day ago

The following testimony describes my recent encounter that is best described as a AI enhanced demonic MK Ultra style attack. This is my personal experience but I know I’m not the only one out here experiencing these attacks. These our the final days before the Lord returns and Satan knows that he only has a short time.If you or others you know have experience similar attacks please leave a comment, silence is deadly.

Keywords
new world orderend timesai hive mind

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket