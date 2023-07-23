New World Order AI Demonic Attacks

The following testimony describes my recent encounter that is best described as a AI enhanced demonic MK Ultra style attack. This is my personal experience but I know I’m not the only one out here experiencing these attacks. These our the final days before the Lord returns and Satan knows that he only has a short time.If you or others you know have experience similar attacks please leave a comment, silence is deadly.
