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INFOWARS INFILTRATOR UNCOVERS CYBERSECURITY CONTRACTOR INVOLVED IN NEO-COMMUNIST STYLE OVERTHROW OF THE UNITED STATES - JUNE 2 2020
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129 views • June 03, 2020
Uploaded on June 2 2020
Millie Weaver describes how Infowars infiltrated organisation(s) planning to use a classical form of communist-style revolution/overthrow to cause mass death and civil war inside the United States. This report lays out the whole BLUEPRINT of it in just in a few minutes and exposes the REAL players behind the current riots.
WATCH this video in which security contractor Patrick Bergy: Pioneer of Social Media PSYOPS elaborates on how it's done: https://banned.video/watch?id=5ed51723b1c7d4002fb5b148
Millie Weaver describes how Infowars infiltrated organisation(s) planning to use a classical form of communist-style revolution/overthrow to cause mass death and civil war inside the United States. This report lays out the whole BLUEPRINT of it in just in a few minutes and exposes the REAL players behind the current riots.
WATCH this video in which security contractor Patrick Bergy: Pioneer of Social Media PSYOPS elaborates on how it's done: https://banned.video/watch?id=5ed51723b1c7d4002fb5b148
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