The CCP’s Reaction to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Indicates Its Ambition of Taking Over Taiwan

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02/25/2022 National security researcher John Rossomando points out that the CCP’s reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine indicates that the CCP has been preparing for the takeover of Taiwan