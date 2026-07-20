Perimenopause & Menopause: Hormones, Weight Gain, Fasting and HRT | Dr. Austin Lake

Does menopause have to be miserable, or have women been left unprepared for a natural transition their bodies were designed to navigate?





Hot flashes. Sleepless nights. Unexplained weight gain. Mood changes. Brain fog. Low energy. Hormone replacement therapy.





Women are often told these symptoms are simply part of getting older—but is there more happening beneath the surface?





Dr. Austin Lake returns to the Know Better | Do Better Podcast for an honest conversation about perimenopause, menopause, hormones, gut health, thyroid function, chronic stress, fasting, detoxification, bone health, and the foundational practices that may influence how a woman experiences this season of life.





We explore:





• The difference between perimenopause and menopause

• Whether a difficult transition should be considered “normal”

• Early signs that hormones may be shifting

• How stress and sleep may affect menopausal symptoms

• The relationship between gut health, thyroid health, and hormones

• Why aggressive dieting and fasting may backfire for some women

• Cold plunges versus saunas during perimenopause

• Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy and natural options

• Weighted vests, resistance training, and supporting bone health

• How women can begin preparing before symptoms become overwhelming





Dr. Lake also shares an encouraging reminder: your body is not stupid, and it is not necessarily broken. Symptoms may be signals inviting you to investigate what your body needs during this new season.





Could menopause be less about fighting your body—and more about learning how to support it?





🎙️ Listen to the full conversation and share it with a woman who needs to hear that she is not powerless in this chapter of life.





CONNECT WITH DR. AUSTIN LAKE





Website: wholly.health

Instagram: @dr.austin.lake

Resource: Holy Health eBook





#Perimenopause #Menopause #HormoneHealth





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