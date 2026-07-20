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Perimenopause & Menopause: Hormones, Weight Gain, Fasting and HRT | Dr. Austin Lake
Autumn McLees
Autumn McLees
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Does menopause have to be miserable, or have women been left unprepared for a natural transition their bodies were designed to navigate?


Hot flashes. Sleepless nights. Unexplained weight gain. Mood changes. Brain fog. Low energy. Hormone replacement therapy.


Women are often told these symptoms are simply part of getting older—but is there more happening beneath the surface?


Dr. Austin Lake returns to the Know Better | Do Better Podcast for an honest conversation about perimenopause, menopause, hormones, gut health, thyroid function, chronic stress, fasting, detoxification, bone health, and the foundational practices that may influence how a woman experiences this season of life.


We explore:


• The difference between perimenopause and menopause

• Whether a difficult transition should be considered “normal”

• Early signs that hormones may be shifting

• How stress and sleep may affect menopausal symptoms

• The relationship between gut health, thyroid health, and hormones

• Why aggressive dieting and fasting may backfire for some women

• Cold plunges versus saunas during perimenopause

• Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy and natural options

• Weighted vests, resistance training, and supporting bone health

• How women can begin preparing before symptoms become overwhelming


Dr. Lake also shares an encouraging reminder: your body is not stupid, and it is not necessarily broken. Symptoms may be signals inviting you to investigate what your body needs during this new season.


Could menopause be less about fighting your body—and more about learning how to support it?


🎙️ Listen to the full conversation and share it with a woman who needs to hear that she is not powerless in this chapter of life.


CONNECT WITH DR. AUSTIN LAKE


Website: wholly.health

Instagram: @dr.austin.lake

Resource: Holy Health eBook


#Perimenopause #Menopause #HormoneHealth


What surprised you most about this conversation?


👇 Let us know in the comments.


🔔 Subscribe for more conversations that challenge assumptions, question the status quo, and help you make more informed decisions about your health.




💥 KNOW BETTER | DO BETTER RESOURCES


📥 FREE Guide: Download “8 Key Areas to Reclaim Your Health Naturally”

https://bit.ly/40raZYW


📩 Join the Weekly Podcast Newsletter (exclusive guest drops + insights)

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📞 Book a FREE 30-Minute Health Strategy Call with Autumn

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🛍️ Shop Clean: Know Better | Do Better Amazon Storefront

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🎧 LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST

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🌟 FOLLOW & CONNECT WITH AUTUMN

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Facebook → http://bit.ly/3G8KhN4

Website → https://autumnmclees.com



💬 Like, comment, and share if this episode opened your eyes.

🔔 Subscribe + tap the bell so you don’t miss future episodes.

⬆️ Ready to take your health into your own hands? Start with the free guide above.

Keywords
holistic healthmenopausedr austin laketreating menopause naturally
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