The IMPORTANCE Of SHAME



The absence of shame has fostered the degradation of an entire generation and helped usher in the deadliest of sins. Shame serves a utility, it is a measure, a conscience of sorts. When there’s a line that we have crossed, shame is what warns us that we crossed it. To correct this downward spiral our society is in, perhaps it is time we reclaimed our conscience, to shame and be shamed once again.



🔗 Credit WHF Entertainment



