High Altitude Balloon Footage Reveals the Truth

I'd like everyone to pay special attention to the tiny moon - use your own brain, think, look at it and THINK.



Also keep in mind, if you are a camera person you understand lenses and that nearly all lenses have some convexity to them. The lense in this video is not a full fish-eye lens which the indoctrinators use to fool you but it does have convexity and you can tell because when the camera angle swings upward the image drastically distorts one way and when downwards, it distorts the opposite way - but take notice when it's level and the horizon is perfectly in the middle (no angle up or down).



And like someone once said in a comment, "It is very easy to see the curvature of earth. But you have to close both eyes."



IF the moon and the sun were where "they" indoctrinated us to BELIEVE, then no matter where you observed them from, they would ALWAYS look to be the same size - yet LOOK...



There's also that one daytime amateur rocket launch from Arizona where at the altitude of 71 miles high, not only did it run into something and stop instantly, the onboard camera also caught the moon as a tiny dot - the problem with that is, that on that specific date and time of the launch, the zenith of the moon was over the exact opposite side of earth from the launch site(IF the earth was a "globe" that is) and WOULD have been IMPOSSIBLE to ever see the moon from there - but, since many of us KNOW, the earth is not a "globe" but is demonstrably flat, it then makes perfect sense that not only should we see the moon as we did, but that it would also be very small as it was...



I don't expect people to grasp this right away - I didn't, just ask the guy who was the first to ever tell me... Give it time though, use your own brain, it'll come to you... :)



If you can;t get this, then you will likely fall for the coming next deception, the "ALIEN/UFO Disclosure" I assure you, "they" are NOT "aliens" from another planet but demons from this very earth.