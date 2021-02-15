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A Last Day Tribulation Valentine’s Message:FOR GOD SO LOVED THE WHOLE WORLD! Sub: PLEASE DON'T GO!
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40 views • February 15, 2021
Join our Messianic End-Time Commander, Watchman and Apostolic Mother for more than 25 yrs, Apostle Dr. Garnett as she continues to blow the messianic end-time Trump/Shofar of GOD, THE HOPLEASE DON'T GO!Y ONE OF ISRAEL declaring that Yeshua/ Jesus IS SOON TO COME! BUT JUDGMENT PRECEDES HIS COMING! Tonight's message: "A Last Day Tribulation Valentine’s Message:FOR GOD SO LOVED THE WHOLE WORLD!!"
Some of the areas our Hebraic End-Time Apostolic Mother will expound upon are:
1. A SOlEMN ASSEMBlY IS BEING CAllED from this point forward prayer and fasting is decreed every Sabbath from Friday @ sundown unto Sat @ sundown.
2. Exaltation of Yeshua
3. "An Hebraic Impromptu Oral Ode Letter of Love and admonition to this entire generation around the world.
5. Opportunity For last salvation for so many: TODAY IS THE DAY OF SAlVATION!
Warning now is the time to get in GOD'S ARK OF SAlVATION THRU FAITH IN HIS ONlY BEGOTTEN SON, CHRIST YESHUA/JESUS
6. YESHUA SAYS I lOVE YOU lIKE NO OTHER CAN! AND I PAID IT FORWARD! PRAY WITH ME NOW!
7. LOVE YESHUA HAMASHIACH! YOUR SOON COMING BRIDEGROOM & KING!!
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/he-that-hath-an-ear/2016/02/15/an-end-time-valentines-day-message-part-ii-god-asks-will-u-be-my-valentine
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/he-that-hath-an-ear/2016/02/15/will-you-be-my-valentine-god-pleads-an-end-time-valentines-day-msg
Some of the areas our Hebraic End-Time Apostolic Mother will expound upon are:
1. A SOlEMN ASSEMBlY IS BEING CAllED from this point forward prayer and fasting is decreed every Sabbath from Friday @ sundown unto Sat @ sundown.
2. Exaltation of Yeshua
3. "An Hebraic Impromptu Oral Ode Letter of Love and admonition to this entire generation around the world.
5. Opportunity For last salvation for so many: TODAY IS THE DAY OF SAlVATION!
Warning now is the time to get in GOD'S ARK OF SAlVATION THRU FAITH IN HIS ONlY BEGOTTEN SON, CHRIST YESHUA/JESUS
6. YESHUA SAYS I lOVE YOU lIKE NO OTHER CAN! AND I PAID IT FORWARD! PRAY WITH ME NOW!
7. LOVE YESHUA HAMASHIACH! YOUR SOON COMING BRIDEGROOM & KING!!
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/he-that-hath-an-ear/2016/02/15/an-end-time-valentines-day-message-part-ii-god-asks-will-u-be-my-valentine
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/he-that-hath-an-ear/2016/02/15/will-you-be-my-valentine-god-pleads-an-end-time-valentines-day-msg
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