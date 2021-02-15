A Last Day Tribulation Valentine’s Message:FOR GOD SO LOVED THE WHOLE WORLD! Sub: PLEASE DON'T GO!

Join our Messianic End-Time Commander, Watchman and Apostolic Mother for more than 25 yrs, Apostle Dr. Garnett as she continues to blow the messianic end-time Trump/Shofar of GOD, THE HOPLEASE DON'T GO!Y ONE OF ISRAEL declaring that Yeshua/ Jesus IS SOON TO COME! BUT JUDGMENT PRECEDES HIS COMING! Tonight's message: "A Last Day Tribulation Valentine’s Message:FOR GOD SO LOVED THE WHOLE WORLD!!"Some of the areas our Hebraic End-Time Apostolic Mother will expound upon are:1. A SOlEMN ASSEMBlY IS BEING CAllED from this point forward prayer and fasting is decreed every Sabbath from Friday @ sundown unto Sat @ sundown.2. Exaltation of Yeshua3. "An Hebraic Impromptu Oral Ode Letter of Love and admonition to this entire generation around the world.5. Opportunity For last salvation for so many: TODAY IS THE DAY OF SAlVATION!Warning now is the time to get in GOD'S ARK OF SAlVATION THRU FAITH IN HIS ONlY BEGOTTEN SON, CHRIST YESHUA/JESUS6. YESHUA SAYS I lOVE YOU lIKE NO OTHER CAN! AND I PAID IT FORWARD! PRAY WITH ME NOW!7. LOVE YESHUA HAMASHIACH! YOUR SOON COMING BRIDEGROOM & KING!!