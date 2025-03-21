Sleep Apnea's Link to Round Up & Glyphosate

Get your Adjustable Antisnore Anti-Sleep-Apnea Mouthpiece up to 80% off and with free shipping: https://s.click.aliexpress.com/e/_oE3IWLd

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/24XJyPBRLeM

FACTS



• Neurotoxins are known to increase anxiety.

• Neurotoxins can damage the nervous system.

• The Vagus Nerve is the nerve that controls the airway.

• Glyphosate is a neurotoxin.

• Glyphosate kills good stomach bacteria.

• Glyphosate is in Round-Up, the herbicide sprayed on GMOs like corn, soy, and canola-- producing canola oil, corn products, and soy protein, which are fed to farm animals, farmed fish and are in many prepared and fast foods.

• Glyphosate is sprayed on grains to dry them so it's in many grain products.

• People with sleep apnea have high levels of glutamate and low levels of GABA.

• An imbalanced Gut Microbiota creates low levels of GABA.

• China, the United States, Brazil, and India consume the most genetically modified foods, and they are also the countries with the highest levels of sleep apnea.



GET INVOLVED

Environmental Defence:

https://environmentaldefence.ca/2023/10/26/new-study-links-glyphosate-to-leukemia-pressuring-canadas-pesticide-regulator-to-review-approvals/

The Carlson Law Firm:

https://www.carlsonattorneys.com/which-countries-and-u-s-states-are-banning-roundup/

The Health and Environment Alliance (HEAL):

https://www.env-health.org/campaigns/glyphosate-why-the-eu-needs-to-protect-health-ban-the-popular-weedkiller/

Medical Disclaimer

The content provided in this video is for educational and informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users are encouraged to seek the advice of qualified healthcare professionals regarding any medical condition or treatment plan. The information in this video should not be construed as medical advice or a replacement for consultation with a healthcare provider.



User Responsibility: Users engage with the content in this video at their own risk. The video owner, contributors, authors, or affiliates shall not be held liable for any consequences arising from the use of information provided in this video.



Any communication or interaction with the video does not constitute medical advice or consultation.

Accuracy and Completeness: While we strive to provide accurate and up-to-date information, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, or availability of the information provided. Users are advised to verify the information independently.



Medical Emergencies: In case of a medical emergency, users are urged to seek immediate medical assistance by contacting their local emergency services or healthcare provider.



External Links: This video may contain links to third-party videos for additional information or resources. The inclusion of external links does not imply endorsement or validation of the content on those videos. Users are advised to review the terms and conditions of those videos before accessing their content.

Modifications to Disclaimer: The video owner reserves the right to modify, amend, or update this disclaimer at any time without prior notice. Users are encouraged to review this disclaimer periodically for any changes.



By accessing this video, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agreed to the terms of this disclaimer. If you do not agree with any part of this disclaimer, please refrain from using this video.



By adhering to the terms outlined in this disclaimer, we aim to promote informed decision-making and responsible health management among our audience.