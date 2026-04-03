F-15 Shot Down: US heliborne units entered southern Iran to search for the missing pilots of the downed F-15

American heliborne units reportedly entered southern Iran to search for the missing pilots of the downed F-15 - (video posted last night, of the Iran hit on F-15E) - https://www.brighteon.com/e2a19ff0-04e9-4574-9fd7-7c6c6454f7d2

Middle_East_Spectator

Adding:

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya HQ reports that a U.S. F-35 fighter was shot down over central Iran.

Photos of the alleged wreckage have been released.

The markings on the wreckage closely resemble the tail markings (a red stripe and the “U.S. Air Forces in Europe” shield) seen on the F-15E Strike Eagle of the 48th Fighter Wing “Liberty Wing,” based at RAF Lakenheath, England.

However, while the 48th Fighter Wing does operate F-35A Lightning II's, there are no known photos showing them with the red stripe.

Additional images showing the wreckage of a fighter jet shot down over Iran.

There is some confusion in Iranian media, with both the F-15E and F-35A being mentioned. However, based on the visible features, it appears more consistent with an F-15E.

Adding, photos shown of ejector seat:

The Iranians found the ejection seat of one of the ejected pilots of the American F-15E, but not the pilot himself.

Either he has already been picked up by rescuers, or he is still hiding somewhere.

Judging by the photo, this is indeed the ejection seat Advanced Concept Ejection Seat II (ACES II), used, among other things, on F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft.

Adding from Rybar about downed aircraft:

Saving Private Ryan»📝

American rescue operation in Iran

So the Iranians did shoot down an American F-15E. This became clear after the Americans launched a search and rescue operation on Iranian territory, footage of which has already gone viral online.

🔻What do the video frames show?

▪Based on various footage, the F-15E crashed somewhere near Lordegan in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, 200 km from the Iraqi border. It was there that a rescue aircraft HC-130 was spotted, accompanied by two HH-60G helicopters, which it was refueling.

▪The Iranians released footage showing the pilot's ejection seat, indicating the pilot ejected and apparently escaped, since the Iranians have not yet shown footage of his capture. And the Americans likely would not have launched such a risky operation otherwise.

▪The Americans then sent more aircraft to the crash site: an MQ-9A Reaper attack drone was spotted in the air, along with an A-10 close air support aircraft and an F-35 fighter, which provided cover for the American aircraft against the Iranians.

🖍Given that the operation is still ongoing, the Americans have apparently not yet found their pilot. It remains to be seen whether Iran will respond to what is happening and attempt to intercept the American aircraft and helicopters.

🚩Iran has problems with this. Systematic strikes on air defense positions have weakened Iran's capabilities, forcing them to resort to hit-and-run ambush tactics. However, even MANPAD crews (even machine gun firing positions – there aren't any of those either) are insufficient for the Islamic Republic.

🏳Otherwise, such HC-130 flights would not have gone unpunished. Against the backdrop of US preparations for an amphibious operation, this looks like a serious oversight by Iranian command – do they really think the US will only land on the coast?

❗Meanwhile, Iranian media claim they managed to shoot down a Black Hawk helicopter, but there is no footage confirming this at the moment. Nevertheless, American command has launched a risky operation that, if it fails, could result in heavy losses that will certainly be held against the Trump administration.

Adding:

Now, the US Air Force's A-10 Thunderbolt II has been spotted in the area where the pilots of the downed F-15E are being searched for.

The Americans continue to deploy more and more forces to the operation site to provide cover for the rescuers.