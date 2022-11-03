"The Real Anthony Fauci" - The Movie maga, ww2, ww3, 1944, final solution, jewish, germany , nuremberg cod, historical , usa,, evil vs good, ccp, chinajoe, treason, terrorist, bolshevik revolution

From award-winning filmmaker Jeff Hays, in partnership with Children’s Health Defense (CHD), comes a documentary based on Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s New York Times best-selling book, “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.” The film pulls back the curtain on Fauci’s past and present atrocities, revealing the truth behind the corruption and lies of “America’s Doctor.”

“The Real Anthony Fauci” movie details Fauci’s 50+ year career within the National Institutes of Health (NIH), outlining his pattern of misconduct — his suppression of scientific evidence, disastrous COVID-19 pandemic response, the history of his devastating abuse, torture and medical experimentation on children and animals, his deep conflicts of interest with the pharmaceutical industry and his twenty-year business partnership with Bill Gates — plus more.

“I wrote ‘The Real Anthony Fauci’ so that Americans — both Democrat and Republican — can understand Dr. Fauci’s pernicious role in allowing pharmaceutical companies to dictate a COVID-19 response that trampled public health, the global economy, our constitutional rights and all the traditional values of liberalism,” said Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., author, chairman and chief litigation counsel at CHD.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/press-release/childrens-health-defense-announces-the-premiere-of-the-real-anthony-fauci-movie/










