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Dr Roger Hodkinson - Mass Murder, Physicians Carry The Responsibility For Not Standing Up.
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62 views • March 13, 2022
Dr Roger Hodkinson - Mass Murder, Physicians Carry The Responsibility For Not Standing Up.
https://rumble.com/vx9urt-dr-roger-hodkinson-mass-murder-physicians-carry-the-responsibility-for-not-.html
“Dr. Roger Hodkinson is the CEO and Medical Director of MedMalDoctors. He received his general medical degrees from Cambridge University and became a Royal College certified general pathologist and a Fellow of the College of American Pathologists. He has been recognised by the Court of Queen’s Bench in Alberta as an expert in pathology.
The jab was unnecessary, experimental, untested and are killing people. Nothing worked, nothing could work. Physicians carry the responsibility for standing up and not being intimidated.
Original Source
https://www.brighteon.com/0fbdd881-606c-4a44-ab86-358ad6c9de4a
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Jab, Did Not Work, Could Not Work
https://rumble.com/vx9urt-dr-roger-hodkinson-mass-murder-physicians-carry-the-responsibility-for-not-.html
“Dr. Roger Hodkinson is the CEO and Medical Director of MedMalDoctors. He received his general medical degrees from Cambridge University and became a Royal College certified general pathologist and a Fellow of the College of American Pathologists. He has been recognised by the Court of Queen’s Bench in Alberta as an expert in pathology.
The jab was unnecessary, experimental, untested and are killing people. Nothing worked, nothing could work. Physicians carry the responsibility for standing up and not being intimidated.
Original Source
https://www.brighteon.com/0fbdd881-606c-4a44-ab86-358ad6c9de4a
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Jab, Did Not Work, Could Not Work
Keywords
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