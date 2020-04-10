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Negotia Ciborum (eng sub)
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21 views • April 10, 2020
Food Matters is a hard hitting, fast paced look at our current state of
health. Despite the billions of dollars of funding and research into new
so-called cures we continue to suffer from a raft of chronic ills and every
day maladies. Patching up an over-toxic and over indulgent population with
a host of toxic therapies and nutrient sparse foods is definitely not
helping the situation. Add on the high demands made upon our already
over-burdened health care system and it s little wonder that doctors and
health care practitioners have less and less time to teach people about how
to eat and live well, precisely the information that could prevent people
from being there in the first place. Food Matters hosts several world
leaders in nutrition and natural healing who claim that not only are we
harming our bodies with improper nutrition, but that the right kind of
foods, supplements and detoxification can be used to treat chronic
illnesses as fatal as terminally diagnosed cancer. The film sets about
uncovering the trillion dollar worldwide sickness industry and points out
that not every problem requires costly, major medical attention and reveals
many alternative therapies that can be more effective, more economical and
less harmful than conventional medical treatments. Find out what works,
what doesn't and what's killing you. Becoming informed about the choices
you have for you and your family s health could save your life.
health. Despite the billions of dollars of funding and research into new
so-called cures we continue to suffer from a raft of chronic ills and every
day maladies. Patching up an over-toxic and over indulgent population with
a host of toxic therapies and nutrient sparse foods is definitely not
helping the situation. Add on the high demands made upon our already
over-burdened health care system and it s little wonder that doctors and
health care practitioners have less and less time to teach people about how
to eat and live well, precisely the information that could prevent people
from being there in the first place. Food Matters hosts several world
leaders in nutrition and natural healing who claim that not only are we
harming our bodies with improper nutrition, but that the right kind of
foods, supplements and detoxification can be used to treat chronic
illnesses as fatal as terminally diagnosed cancer. The film sets about
uncovering the trillion dollar worldwide sickness industry and points out
that not every problem requires costly, major medical attention and reveals
many alternative therapies that can be more effective, more economical and
less harmful than conventional medical treatments. Find out what works,
what doesn't and what's killing you. Becoming informed about the choices
you have for you and your family s health could save your life.
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