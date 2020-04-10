Negotia Ciborum (eng sub)

Food Matters is a hard hitting, fast paced look at our current state of

health. Despite the billions of dollars of funding and research into new

so-called cures we continue to suffer from a raft of chronic ills and every

day maladies. Patching up an over-toxic and over indulgent population with

a host of toxic therapies and nutrient sparse foods is definitely not

helping the situation. Add on the high demands made upon our already

over-burdened health care system and it s little wonder that doctors and

health care practitioners have less and less time to teach people about how

to eat and live well, precisely the information that could prevent people

from being there in the first place. Food Matters hosts several world

leaders in nutrition and natural healing who claim that not only are we

harming our bodies with improper nutrition, but that the right kind of

foods, supplements and detoxification can be used to treat chronic

illnesses as fatal as terminally diagnosed cancer. The film sets about

uncovering the trillion dollar worldwide sickness industry and points out

that not every problem requires costly, major medical attention and reveals

many alternative therapies that can be more effective, more economical and

less harmful than conventional medical treatments. Find out what works,

what doesn't and what's killing you. Becoming informed about the choices

you have for you and your family s health could save your life.