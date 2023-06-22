Create New Account
An Amazing Discovery – The Place of Trumpeting Perry Stone
Perry Stone


June 21, 2023


A stone was unearthed in Israel with writing revealing the place where the shofars and trumpets were blasted! It is a sign of the future “trump of God!”

#perrystone #mannafest #prophecy


Perry Stone or anyone from our ministry will never comment on YouTube asking for money. If you see someone do this, it is a SCAM, and please report it to YouTube directly. Thank you!

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JQK4LXrX7Y

