An Amazing Discovery – The Place of Trumpeting Perry Stone

Perry Stone





June 21, 2023





A stone was unearthed in Israel with writing revealing the place where the shofars and trumpets were blasted! It is a sign of the future “trump of God!”

#perrystone #mannafest #prophecy





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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JQK4LXrX7Y