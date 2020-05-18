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Trump Never Pushed A Mandatory COVID19 Vaccine
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234 views • May 18, 2020
Many people in President Trump’s base are concerned about mandatory vaccines. Liberals tend to lean more towards advocating government mandated vaccinations whereas conservatives tend to lean more towards advocating freedom of choice. From the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, both sides have weighed in on their concerns of a COVID-19 vaccination; some love the idea, while others abhor it.
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