Mike Adams interviews Dmitry Orlov, acclaimed author of The Five Stages of Collapse

To learn more, visit: https://boosty.to/cluborlov





- #Collapse of Western nations vs. #Russia, cultural differences, and survival strategies. (0:01)

- US collapse stages (financial, political, cultural) and comparison to Russia's resilience. (7:52)

- Political incompetence and lack of technical expertise in US government. (15:13)

- Cultural differences in work ethic and education between the US and Russia. (23:25)

- Western influence in Russia and its impact on education and society. (30:56)

- US #sanctions on Russia and their impact on global economy. (37:52)

- US economic decline due to outsourcing and #financialization. (41:59)

- US political and economic issues, including the impact of #propaganda and the potential for global conflict. (48:09)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/