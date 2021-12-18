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Sharyl Attkisson: Astroturfing | Dr. Reiner Fuellmich & Viviane Fischer Ad-hoc 19
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142 views • December 18, 2021
Ad-hoc 19: Interview with Sharyl Attkisson - December 14, 2021
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en
Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com
Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel: https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
Tor: http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onion/ Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Ad-hoc_19_Sharyl_Attkisson:9.
Sharyl Attkisson: Astroturfing | Dr. Reiner Fuellmich & Viviane Fischer Ad-hoc 19 - December 14, 2021
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer, Ad-hoc 19, Interview with Sharyl Attkisson, December 14 2021
Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer, Ad hoc 19, Interview with Sharyl Attkisson, 14December2021
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en
Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com
Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel: https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
Tor: http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onion/ Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Ad-hoc_19_Sharyl_Attkisson:9.
Sharyl Attkisson: Astroturfing | Dr. Reiner Fuellmich & Viviane Fischer Ad-hoc 19 - December 14, 2021
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer, Ad-hoc 19, Interview with Sharyl Attkisson, December 14 2021
Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer, Ad hoc 19, Interview with Sharyl Attkisson, 14December2021
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