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Sharyl Attkisson: Astroturfing | Dr. Reiner Fuellmich & Viviane Fischer Ad-hoc 19
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142 views • December 18, 2021
Ad-hoc 19: Interview with Sharyl Attkisson - December 14, 2021

The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.

Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en

Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com

Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel: https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish

Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/s/OVALmedia

Tor: http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onion/ Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible:

https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/

This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Ad-hoc_19_Sharyl_Attkisson:9.

Sharyl Attkisson: Astroturfing | Dr. Reiner Fuellmich & Viviane Fischer Ad-hoc 19 - December 14, 2021

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer, Ad-hoc 19, Interview with Sharyl Attkisson, December 14 2021

Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer, Ad hoc 19, Interview with Sharyl Attkisson, 14December2021
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reiner fuellmichviviane fischerad hoc 19interview with sharyl attkisson14december2021
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