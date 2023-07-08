Biden approves sending banned cluster munitions to Ukraine - report

Joe Biden reportedly approves providing widely banned cluster munitions to Kiev as human rights groups raise alarm, saying it violates international humanitarian law.
Ukraine - Biden Again Escalates
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2023/07/ukraine-biden-again-escalates-war.html#more
Mirrored - RT
