Biden approves sending banned cluster munitions to Ukraine - report
Joe Biden reportedly approves providing widely banned cluster munitions to Kiev as human rights groups raise alarm, saying it violates international humanitarian law.

Further Info:

Ukraine - Biden Again Escalates

https://www.moonofalabama.org/2023/07/ukraine-biden-again-escalates-war.html#more

Mirrored - RT

Keywords
bidenukrainecluster munitions

