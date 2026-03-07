BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Why Silver May Be the Next Palladium | Andy Schectman
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
727 followers
154 views • 1 day ago

Andy Schectman returns to the Friday Night Economic Review to discuss the unprecedented moves unfolding in the commodity markets. We examine what the major players are doing—and how their strategies are often the opposite of what retail investors are being led to do.

-

We also take a closer look at the silver market and explore how silver may be tracking patterns similar to the recent shift in the palladium market, where industrial demand ultimately reshaped pricing dynamics—a change that may not yet be fully reflected in silver.

-

*

