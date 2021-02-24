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Alberta church rebellion succeeding, no tickets issued at Calgary church service
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80 views • February 24, 2021
Alberta church rebellion succeeding, no tickets issued at Calgary church service
►http://www.FreePastorJames.com
Keean Bexte reports from the Fairview Baptist Church, a Calgary church that held in-person services above the Alberta government's capacity limitations in a show of solidarity alongside arrested Pastor James Coates.
FULL REPORT from Keean Bexte: http://rebelne.ws/3aL5WII
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGy6uV7yqGWDeUWTZzT3ZEg
►http://www.FreePastorJames.com
Keean Bexte reports from the Fairview Baptist Church, a Calgary church that held in-person services above the Alberta government's capacity limitations in a show of solidarity alongside arrested Pastor James Coates.
FULL REPORT from Keean Bexte: http://rebelne.ws/3aL5WII
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGy6uV7yqGWDeUWTZzT3ZEg
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