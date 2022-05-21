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Until Recently, these Shots were a Military SECRET. Today, however this is History. 052122
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252 views • May 21, 2022
Throughout the assault on the Azovstal factory shops, the servicemen of the People's Militia of the DPR constantly wiretapped the enemy's negotiations.
The military recorded the movements of neo-Nazi fighters and knew about the real situation in their hideouts.
Until recently, these shots were a military secret. Today, however, that is history.
The military recorded the movements of neo-Nazi fighters and knew about the real situation in their hideouts.
Until recently, these shots were a military secret. Today, however, that is history.
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