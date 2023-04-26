https://gettr.com/post/p2fdi82eb30
I did a test on Twitter. One week ago, I posted a thread on Twitter about Miles Guo's case. I received a flood of messages from investors, a lot.
But these investors were not angry with Miles Guo. They were telling me that Miles Guo was innocent, and they were begging for the US government to stop oppressing them.
我在 Twitter 上做了一个测试。一周前，我在 Twitter 上发布了一篇有关郭文贵案件的帖子。我收到了很多投资者的消息。但是这些投资者并没有对郭文贵感到愤怒。他们告诉我郭文贵是无辜的，并恳求美国政府停止压迫他们。
