Officials in Ukraine are sounding the alarm, on military desertions

Officials in Ukraine are sounding the alarm, voicing statistics. The number of desertions has increased sharply in recent years.
Since the beginning of 2024, 37 thousand such cases have been recorded, while last year there were 21 thousand, and in 2022 - 9 thousand.
Source @ukr_leaks_eng
