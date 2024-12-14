Ο χαμαιλέοντας-the chameleon..

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Πόση αγαλλίαση μας προσφέρουν τα λόγια ενός πραγματικά Αγίου ανθρώπου, του αγίου Γαβριήλ της Γεωργίας, που δέχτηκε με ταπείνωση όσες αποφάσεις κι αν πήρε το πατριαρχείο εναντίον του....και δεν έκανε δική του "εκκλησία" όπως ο κ. πρώην Ευφρόσυνος κι η αστεία συνοδεία του, που "διδάσκει" (εδώ ξεκαρδιζόμαστε στα γέλια...δεν τόχεις με τίποτα...) Θεό, αλλά Θεό δεν έχει..
How much joy we are given by the words of a truly Holy man, Saint Gabriel of Georgia, who humbly accepted whatever decisions the patriarchate made against him...and did not make his own "church" like Mr. former Euphrosynos and his funny accompaniment , who "teaches" (here we burst out laughing...you are a anything...) God, but he doesn't have God..